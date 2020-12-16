Coeur powers higher as Rochester expansion plan shows strong reserve growth
Dec. 16, 2020 1:49 PM ETCoeur Mining, Inc. (CDE)CDEBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor8 Comments
- Coeur Mining (CDE +12.8%) shares surge to their highest in nearly four years after announcing details for its Rochester silver-gold mine expansion in Nevada, reflecting "significant reserve growth and the benefits of a larger-scale expansion project."
- Coeur says an updated NI43-101 technical report highlighted an 18-year reserve life with annual production projected to exceed 8M oz. of silver and 80K oz. of gold for the initial 10 years post-expansion.
- The miner doubles Rochester's planned annual crusher throughput capacity from 14M tons to 28M-plus tons post-expansion.
- Coeur foresees an after-tax NPV of $634M along with a 31% internal rate of return, calculated solely on proven and probable reserves.
- Expected average annual free cash flow is $104M for the initial 10 years post-expansion.
- Construction capital is forecast at $397M, including $42M in contingencies, with completion targeted for mid-2022.
- "The best way to profit from CDE is to trade it short term in correlation with the future price of gold and silver while keeping a minimal long-term position," Fun Trading writes in an analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.