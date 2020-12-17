Mizuho sees 'beat and raise' 2021 for data centers, urges buying the dips

Dec. 16, 2020
  • Mizuho's first Data Center Series gathered commentary from management teams and industry experts, and set up its 2021 preview for the sector - where it expects the earnings outlook should stay attractive.
  • That upbeat view is driven by four takeaways from the series, serving as catalysts into 2021: First, enterprise demand for outsourcing data center infrastructure is set to rebound after a pandemic pause. That demand will likely be a mix of traditional co-location and hybrid cloud solutions, analyst Omotayo Okusanya writes.
  • And hyperscale pricing should stabilize in the U.S., given low vacancy in key hyperscale markets such as Northern Virginia. New lease rates have been marching up all year after hitting a Q1 bottom.
  • Third, cap rates should go lower in a sector "awash with capital," and with buyers re-emerging into a world where due diligence and physical asset inspections are possible again. Wholesale/hyperscale data center cap rates are set to go sub-6%, Mizuho says, with well-connected, network-dense colo data centers likely to transact in the 4-5% range.
  • And platform differentiation will matter: International markets are becoming a bigger demand driver in hyperscale. "On the enterprise front, it's all about interconnectivity, low latency and network-dense data centers." Increasing capabilities is more crucial than ever to maintain premium pricing, the firm notes.
  • Management teams are setting investor expectations for mid-single-digit growth in funds from operations per share in 2021. But the positive demand/supply picture from the Data Center Series has Mizuho looking for another "beat and raise" year for the names.
  • It's recommending buys of the dominant players - Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) and Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) - as well as names with an attractive "growth at a reasonable price" profile, such as QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS).
  • Meanwhile, even Neutral-rated names including CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) and CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) would look more attractive with "any meaningful additional sell-off." And CyrusOne is a show-me story, where "the proof will be in the pudding" with new management led by new CEO Bruce Duncan.
  • Its price target on Digital Realty is $165, currently implying 27% upside. On Equinix, it's $800, implying 16% upside.
