Adidas to add stores even as digital business soars
Dec. 16, 2020 8:48 PM ETadidas AG (ADDYY)ADDYYBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) plans to invest again in brick-and-mortar stores even after seeing a boom in e-commerce sales during the pandemic and stay-at-home trends work in its favor.
- "There's no doubt that online has accelerated two to three years into the future... but I actually think if you asked most people, there's a big social element about going out and shopping and just seeing and feeling the products again," stated CEO Kasper Rorsted in a CNBC interview.
- The German company plans to announce next March details on where it will add stores and how many. There are some hints that the stores could be aligned closely with the e-commerce business.
- Adidas is coming off a 51% increase in online sales in Q3 and a 93% pop in Q2. For the year, Adidas forecasts churning up $4.9B of online sales.
- As for shares, Adidas gained last week after the company said it is looking at options for Reebok.