Congress is working on virus relief plan's final details

Dec. 17, 2020 4:12 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor9 Comments
  • Congressional leaders are still trying to hash out details on an almost $900M coronavirus relief plan that could be unveiled as soon as Thursday.
  • The most recent draft proposal includes $600 in direct payments to individuals, $300 per week in extra unemployment insurance payments, ~$17B for airlines and more aid for small businesses.
  • It doesn't include aid for state and local governments or lawsuit liability protection, the two issues that have kept Republicans and Democrats at an impasse for months.
  • Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer, and House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy are directly involved in the negotiations.
