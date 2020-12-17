Congress is working on virus relief plan's final details
Dec. 17, 2020 4:12 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor9 Comments
- Congressional leaders are still trying to hash out details on an almost $900M coronavirus relief plan that could be unveiled as soon as Thursday.
- The most recent draft proposal includes $600 in direct payments to individuals, $300 per week in extra unemployment insurance payments, ~$17B for airlines and more aid for small businesses.
- It doesn't include aid for state and local governments or lawsuit liability protection, the two issues that have kept Republicans and Democrats at an impasse for months.
- Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer, and House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy are directly involved in the negotiations.