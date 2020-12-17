European stock market climbs on vaccine, stimulus hopes

Dec. 17, 2020 4:15 AM ETBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • London +0.12%.
  • Germany +0.89%.
  • France +0.46%. December business confidence 91 vs. 81 expected, prior 79. Manufacturing confidence 93, prior 92. Services confidence 90 vs. 78 prior (revised).
  • European shares edged higher on hopes of more U.S. stimulus and potential COVID-19 vaccine rollouts, thereby boosting battered economies.
  • On Wednesday, congressional leaders closed in on a $900B stimulus package that would include direct payments to individuals.
  • Germany and France are set to begin inoculation with the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine in the last week of December, once it is approved by the EMA.
  • Investors eye Bank of England meeting later in the day. The central bank is expected to keep its policy unchanged, awaiting the fate of a Brexit trade deal.
  • Meanwhile, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Wednesday pledged to keep pouring cash in to markets until the U.S. economic recovery is secure.
  • Elsewhere, Bitcoin surpassed $22,000 for the first time. Oil held gains in the wake of a surprise decline in U.S. crude inventories.
