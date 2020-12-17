European stock market climbs on vaccine, stimulus hopes
- London +0.12%.
- Germany +0.89%.
- France +0.46%. December business confidence 91 vs. 81 expected, prior 79. Manufacturing confidence 93, prior 92. Services confidence 90 vs. 78 prior (revised).
- European shares edged higher on hopes of more U.S. stimulus and potential COVID-19 vaccine rollouts, thereby boosting battered economies.
- On Wednesday, congressional leaders closed in on a $900B stimulus package that would include direct payments to individuals.
- Germany and France are set to begin inoculation with the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine in the last week of December, once it is approved by the EMA.
- Investors eye Bank of England meeting later in the day. The central bank is expected to keep its policy unchanged, awaiting the fate of a Brexit trade deal.
- Meanwhile, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Wednesday pledged to keep pouring cash in to markets until the U.S. economic recovery is secure.
- Elsewhere, Bitcoin surpassed $22,000 for the first time. Oil held gains in the wake of a surprise decline in U.S. crude inventories.