U.K. expects AstraZeneca-Oxford jab by early January - Bloomberg
Dec. 17, 2020
- The U.K. anticipates its medicines regulator to make decision on the approval of AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) and University of Oxford's coronavirus vaccine within weeks - Bloomberg.
- England’s Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty said the watchdog could reach a decision based on its investigations into the safety and effectiveness data by early January, or even sooner.
- The government is expected to make a “slow start” to rolling out the vaccine, to ensure any issues are dealt with, Whitty said.
- British officials expect the AstraZeneca shot will give a major boost to the inoculation program, if approved as it would be easier to roll out.
- The U.K. was the first western country to approve Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and BioNTech's (NASDAQ:BNTX) shot and vaccinated almost 140,000 people in the first week.