Philips, InSightec join hands to expand MR-guided focused ultrasound

Dec. 17, 2020 5:35 AM ETKoninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG)PHGBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Royal Philips (NYSE:PHG) and InSightec, a global healthcare company focused on the therapeutic power of acoustic energy partners to expand access to MR-guided focused ultrasound for incisionless neurosurgery.
  • The partnership will develop compatibility between Philips’ advanced MR systems and the Exablate Neuro platform from InSightec, to support expanded access to MR-guided focused ultrasound for the treatment of Essential Tremor and other neurological disorders.
  • Essential Tremor is a neurological condition that typically causes shaking of the hands, head and voice, and may also cause shaking of the legs and trunk.
  • Additionally, the partnership will develop the InSightec Exablate Neuro platform and Philips’ MR Ingenia Elition 3.0T, Ingenia 3.0T and Ingenia 1.5T systems.
  • The parties expect market introduction for the compatible systems in 2023 with offerings available for both existing and new customers.
