Ballard Power receives order for 10 fuel cell modules from Van Hool
Dec. 17, 2020 Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP)
- Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) has received follow-on purchase orders from Van Hool, for 10 fuel cell modules to power Van Hool A330 buses to be deployed in Emmen, the Netherlands, under the JIVE2 funding program.
- BLDP plans to deliver the 10 fuel cell modules in 2021. These will power 10 Van Hool A330 model Fuel Cell Electric Buses that are planned for deployment with Groningen-Drenthe and Qbuzz, the public transport agency in Emmen, by 2022.
- Shell has been contracted to build a hydrogen refueling station and is also working on development of a 10 MW plant for onsite production of green hydrogen. Emmen's fuel cell bus fleet is expected to use 60-to-90 tons of green hydrogen annually.