Ballard Power receives order for 10 fuel cell modules from Van Hool

  • Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) has received follow-on purchase orders from Van Hool, for 10 fuel cell modules to power Van Hool A330 buses to be deployed in Emmen, the Netherlands, under the JIVE2 funding program.
  • BLDP plans to deliver the 10 fuel cell modules in 2021. These will power 10 Van Hool A330 model Fuel Cell Electric Buses that are planned for deployment with Groningen-Drenthe and Qbuzz, the public transport agency in Emmen, by 2022.
  • Shell has been contracted to build a hydrogen refueling station and is also working on development of a 10 MW plant for onsite production of green hydrogen. Emmen's fuel cell bus fleet is expected to use 60-to-90 tons of green hydrogen annually.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.