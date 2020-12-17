Elbit Systems nabs $338M contract from the Swiss Federal Department of Defense
Dec. 17, 2020
- Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) has been awarded a ~$338M contract by the Swiss Federal Department of Defense, Civil Protection and Sport, to provide the Swiss Armed Forces with an army-wide tactical mobile Software Defined Radio (SDR) network solution under the Telecommunications Armed Forces digitization program, Ersa mob Komm.
- Under the contract, the digital mobile network solution to be provided is based on the E-LynX family of open architecture SDR, enabling fast, reliable and secure communication across the Swiss Armed Forces.
- The contract will be performed over a period of six years, with the potential for additional follow-on orders.
- The contract follows more than three years of extensive and competitive technical as well as field evaluations conducted by the Federal Office for Defense Procurement and the Swiss Armed Forces.
