Novartis to acquire neuroscience firm Cadent Therapeutics for up to $770M
Dec. 17, 2020 6:08 AM ETNovartis AG (NVS)NVSBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Novartis (NYSE:NVS) and privately held Cadent Therapeutics have entered into a definitive agreement under which Novartis will acquire all of the outstanding capital stock of Cadent Therapeutics.
- The acquisition will give Novartis full rights to Cadent’s neuroscience portfolio, including its NMDAr program, consisting of two clinical programs: CAD-9303 and MIJ-821, which was licensed to Novartis in 2015.
- Additionally, Novartis will gain full rights to CAD-1883, a clinical stage SK channel positive allosteric modulator in development for movement disorders.
- Upon the closing of transaction, Cadent will receive a $210M upfront payment and will be eligible for up to $560M in milestone payments, for a total potential consideration of $770M.
- The transaction is expected to close during Q1 2021.
- Shares are up 1.6% PM.