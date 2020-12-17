Evotec achieves milestones in Bristol Myers pact in targeted protein degradation
- Evotec (OTCPK:EVTCY) says the company has achieved key milestones in its partnership with Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) +0.3% PM in the field of targeted protein degradation with the first two targets transitioning into drug discovery after completing a comprehensive target validation process.
- Evotec and Bristol Myers Squibb initiated their long-term strategic drug discovery and development partnership in the field of targeted protein degradation in 2018 with the goal to identify novel drug targets.
- The two novel solid tumour targets from the partnership transition into drug discovery.
- Evotec receives undisclosed milestone payments as well as research funding for the further development of the programmes and expects to earn further significant success-based milestone payments.