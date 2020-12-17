Bank of England keeps rate unchanged, continues bond purchases
Dec. 17, 2020 7:17 AM ETiShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU), FXB, HEWU, FLGBEWU, FXB, HEWU, FLGBBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- The Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee votes unanimously to keep its bank rate at 0.1%, continue its £100B U.K. government bond purchase program, and start its previously announced program of £150B of U.K. government bond purchases.
- Also votes to maintain the stock of sterling non-financial investment-grade corporate bond purchases, financed by the issuance of central bank reserves, at £20B.
- Maintains the target for the stock of government bond purchases at £875B and so the total target stock of asset purchases at £895B.
- The central bank officials see new COVID vaccines reducing the downside risks to the economic outlook even as recent global activity is affected by the increase in virus cases and related re-imposition of restrictions.
- Nevertheless, as it has said before, the "Committee stands ready to take whatever additional action is necessary to achieve its remit."
- The British pound rises 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. Also affecting the pound, the EU's Brexit negotiator said good progress was being made on a Brexit deal and only "last stumbling blocks" remained. A British official, though, said the two sides are still "very far apart in key areas."
- ETFs: EWU, FXB, HEWU, FLGB