Miragen Therapeutics enters license pact with Xencor for Xtend technology to treat thyroid eye disease
Dec. 17, 2020 7:24 AM ETViridian Therapeutics, Inc. (VRDN)VRDNBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- miRagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) inks an agreement to gain exclusive rights to develop and commercialize therapeutic antibodies targeting IGF-1R incorporating Xtend Fc technology from Xencor.
- Under the terms of the license agreement, miRagen will be solely responsible for the activities and costs related to research, development, and if successful, commercialize the product candidates incorporating technologies licensed from Xencor.
- Xencor will receive an upfront payment, payable in shares of common stock of miRagen, and is eligible to receive certain development and commercial milestone payments, as well as royalties.
- miRagen is developing multiple product candidates to treat patients who suffer from thyroid eye disease, the Company’s most advanced product candidate is intravenous VRDN-001 and VRDN-002 is a second-generation product candidate, distinct from VRDN-001, which incorporates half-life extension technology and is intended for subcutaneous administration.
- The company expects to file an IND applications for both VRDN-001 and VRDN-002 and to initiate a Phase 2 clinical trial of VRDN-001 by the end of 2021.