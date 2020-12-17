KVH Partners with ioCurrents for KVH Watch maritime IoT solution
Dec. 17, 2020 7:27 AM ETKVH Industries, Inc. (KVHI)KVHIBy: SA News Team
- KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) announces that ioCurrents has joined the KVH Watch Solution Partner program.
- KVH Watch is designed for maritime equipment manufacturers, multicard service providers, and shipyards seeking affordable monthly subscription-based connectivity that L-band and cellular services cannot deliver at deep sea.
- The adoption of digital processes to increase operating efficiencies has been accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has put a spotlight on the need for remote maintenance. However, often an IoT company is not in control of connectivity from the vessel and must rely on slow, intermittent communications or cellular communications at port.
- Shares +4% premarket.