Roku gets Street-high price target at Benchmark on HBO Max deal, Q4 upside potential

Dec. 17, 2020 7:43 AM ETRoku, Inc. (ROKU)ROKUBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor18 Comments
  • Yesterday, news broke that HBO Max was finally coming to Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) seven months after the streaming service launched.
  • Benchmark raises its Roku price target from $300 to $410, saying that this largely "expected outcome" still shows Roku's negotiation strength as the leader in the streaming video space.
  • Roku shares are up 7% pre-market $349.09.
  • Analyst Daniel Kurnos says "a lot of the good news" is already priced into Roku's stock, but the firm still expects "a significant upside surprise in 4Q."
  • Benchmark maintains a Buy rating on Roku. The company has a Bullish average Wall Street analysts rating with the 23 analysts tracked by Seeking Alpha, which includes 14 Buy-equivalent ratings, 7 Neutral stances, and 2 bears.
  • It took seven month for HBO Max to arrive on Roku.
