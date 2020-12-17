Bitcoin challenges $24K before pulling back

  • "Liquidity crisis incoming," recently said Danny Scott, CEO of U.K.-based exchange Coin Corner. He notes continuing massive buys of Bitcoin (BTC-USD) by the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC), which has added more than 115K Bitcoin just in Q4 (about $2.5B at current prices).
  • Add in institutional buyers like hedge funds, mutual funds, and now insurance companies, and it's setting up a shortage of Bitcoin available on exchanges. This can only be resolved by higher prices.
  • Like water through a dam, Bitcoin continues to push higher after finally cracking the $20K level about 24 hours ago. It rose as high as $23.75K overnight before quickly pulling back. Current price: $22.77K.
  • Among blockchain-related names moving higher premarket: Riot (NASDAQ:RIOT), Microstrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR), Marathon Patent (NASDAQ:MARA), Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT), Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI).
  • In case you missed it, newish hodler Scott Minerd yesterday suggested Bitcoin is worth $400K.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.