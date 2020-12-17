Bitcoin challenges $24K before pulling back
- "Liquidity crisis incoming," recently said Danny Scott, CEO of U.K.-based exchange Coin Corner. He notes continuing massive buys of Bitcoin (BTC-USD) by the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC), which has added more than 115K Bitcoin just in Q4 (about $2.5B at current prices).
- Add in institutional buyers like hedge funds, mutual funds, and now insurance companies, and it's setting up a shortage of Bitcoin available on exchanges. This can only be resolved by higher prices.
- Like water through a dam, Bitcoin continues to push higher after finally cracking the $20K level about 24 hours ago. It rose as high as $23.75K overnight before quickly pulling back. Current price: $22.77K.
- Among blockchain-related names moving higher premarket: Riot (NASDAQ:RIOT), Microstrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR), Marathon Patent (NASDAQ:MARA), Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT), Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI).
- In case you missed it, newish hodler Scott Minerd yesterday suggested Bitcoin is worth $400K.