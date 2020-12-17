Chewy rallies to new high as bull calls keep pouring in from Wall Street
Dec. 17, 2020 7:55 AM ETChewy, Inc. (CHWY)CHWYBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor27 Comments
- Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) is on watch with bullish notes arriving in this morning from separate desks.
- Chewy is called the top pick at Needham. "We think one of the biggest questions facing digital commerce players in ’21 will be the stickiness of higher demand driven by the pandemic and the potential to build on that base. We see CHWY driving strong growth through: mid-teen% new customer growth, increasing net sales per customer as newer cohorts ramp, and margin expansion through favorable sales mix changes, leverage from strong sales growth, and improving efficiencies at DCs. We believe CHWY has built a durable and scalable model that should benefit from secular trends towards digital, wallet share gains, and TAM expansion," writes analyst Rick Patel.
- The firm lifts its price target on Chewy to $110.
- Meanwhile, RBC Capital hikes its PT to $113 from $85 on increased confidence that Chewy will continue to grow off COVID tailwinds and boost margins over the long term off the increased scale.
- Shares of Chewy are up 2.42% premarket to $96.40. That level is above the 52-week high recorded yesterday of $94.56.
- Even compared to other strong Internet retail peers, the momentum grades for Chewy are red hot.
- Pet subscription service and Chewy competitor BarkBox is now set to go public in a SPAC deal.