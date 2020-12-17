Jabil EPS beats by $0.34, beats on revenue
Dec. 17, 2020 8:05 AM ETJabil Inc. (JBL)JBLBy: SA News Team
- Jabil (NYSE:JBL): FQ1 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.60 beats by $0.34; GAAP EPS of $1.31 beats by $0.26.
- Revenue of $7.83B (+4.3% Y/Y) beats by $780M.
- DMS Y/Y revenue growth of 13%; EMS revenue decreased 4%.
- FY21 updated outlook: "Given our strong start to the year, combined with our improved forecast, we now expect FY21 revenue will be in the neighborhood of $27.5 billion, while core margin and core EPS will increase to 4.1% and $4.60, respectively.
- Shares +8% PM.
- Press Release