Wells Fargo lists Cracker Barrel, Red Robin and Dave & Buster's as restaurant names to avoid in 2021
Dec. 17, 2020 8:16 AM ETDave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (PLAY), CBRL, RRGBCBRL, RRGB, PLAYBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Wells Fargo turns cautious on three restaurant stocks as part of its deep dive into the sector.
- Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL), Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) and Dave & Buster's Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) all both dropped by the firm to a rating of Underweight from Equal Weight.
- On Cracker Barrel: "We believe CBRL's business will take a greater hit than casual dining peers from COVID-19 given the over-exposure to breakfast, an older customer base and limited small-order off-premise business pre-crisis. Further, we see the company’s move into alcohol at its core brand as accretive to margins/profits over the long-term, but we expect this will take time to resonate with younger customers and not be enough of a NT positive to SSS/margins to match Street expectations (we are ~700bps below Street SSS expectations in FY21). Liquidity concerns are low given the company's real estate ownership and low relative leverage, but we expect a slow sales recovery and lower-than-historical shareholder payouts will keep the valuation from expanding much beyond current levels. We are adjusting our price target to $132 (9.1x our CY22E EBITDA, 6.5% FCF Yield) from $136 (~9.1x our prior CY22E EBITDA and ~6.5% FCF yield)."
- On Red Robin: "Red Robin (RRGB) to Underweight from Equal Weight. We see a slower-than-peer recovery for RRGB as the US emerges from the pandemic, which should keep shares and the multiple under pressure relative to peers in 2021. Specifically, we believe the brand’s heavy non-A-mall exposure (~10% of the unit base), diminutive share of voice/marketing budget vs. bar & grill competitors at a national level, and challenged positioning heading into the pandemic (e.g., heavy debt load with multiple years of SSS softness and margin contraction) as keeping fundamentals from tracking that of other casual dining chains. While only modest shifts in profits can have a dramatic impact on EPS (tied to a small share count and already-low operating margins), we see better investment opportunities within the bar & grill category (e.g., BJRI)."
- On Dave & Buster's: "We believe it will be challenging for PLAY’s AUVs and margins to recover simultaneously in a post-COVID environment, which would hamper EBITDA/cash flows relative to Street expectations. The company came into the pandemic with SSS/traffic lagging the industry due to a multitude of factors (e.g., competitive intrusion, product innovation that did little to drive sustain incremental traffic, weak price/value offering) and we worry that growth in at-home gaming options during the pandemic eats into future traffic growth at PLAY (e.g., spending on video game content/equipment up 20%/17% YTD). Lastly, we expect a slow recovery in corporate event spending (~10% of total revenues) due to of a high degree of COVID-related caution, which would keep sales/EBITDA depressed relative to pre-crisis levels. No change to our $14 price target."
- PLAY -0.65% premarket. RRGB -4.15%.
- Also from Wells Fargo on restaurants but on the positive side - Yum Brands, Darden and BJ's stand out as top restaurant picks at Wells Fargo and Restaurant Brands lands on Wells Fargo's list of best restaurant stocks for 2021.