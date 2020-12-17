iQIYI prices $800M 4.00% convertible senior notes

Dec. 17, 2020 8:18 AM ETiQIYI, Inc. (IQ)IQBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor13 Comments
  • iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) -2.29% PM, priced its public offering of $800M in principal amount of 4.00% convertible senior notes due 2026 and the pricing of its public offering of 40M ADSs at $17.50/ADS; each ADS represents seven Class A ordinary shares of the company.
  • Underwriters granted 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $100M principal amount of the notes, and it has granted the underwriters in the ADS offering a 30-day option to purchase up to 6M additional ADSs.
  • Notes will bear interest at a rate of 4.00% annually, payable semiannually commencing on June 15, 2021.
  • Notes will mature on December 15, 2026 unless repurchased, redeemed or converted.
  • Proceeds to be used for expanding and enhancing its content offerings, strengthen its technologies and for working capital and other general corporate purposes.
  • Notes and ADS offering are expected to close on or about Dec.21, 2020.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.