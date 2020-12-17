iQIYI prices $800M 4.00% convertible senior notes
Dec. 17, 2020 8:18 AM ETiQIYI, Inc. (IQ)IQBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor13 Comments
- iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) -2.29% PM, priced its public offering of $800M in principal amount of 4.00% convertible senior notes due 2026 and the pricing of its public offering of 40M ADSs at $17.50/ADS; each ADS represents seven Class A ordinary shares of the company.
- Underwriters granted 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $100M principal amount of the notes, and it has granted the underwriters in the ADS offering a 30-day option to purchase up to 6M additional ADSs.
- Notes will bear interest at a rate of 4.00% annually, payable semiannually commencing on June 15, 2021.
- Notes will mature on December 15, 2026 unless repurchased, redeemed or converted.
- Proceeds to be used for expanding and enhancing its content offerings, strengthen its technologies and for working capital and other general corporate purposes.
- Notes and ADS offering are expected to close on or about Dec.21, 2020.