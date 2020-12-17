Zynerba expects to launch new Zygel trial before end of 2021, shares down 10%

  • Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) provides an update on the FDA meeting regarding its Fragile X syndrome (FXS) program. FXS is a genetic disorder characterized by mild-to-moderate intellectual disability.
  • The Company plans to conduct a double-blind, placebo-controlled trial in patients with FXS who have a highly methylated FMR1 gene to confirm the positive results observed in this population of responders in the CONNECT-FX trial.
  • In H1 2021, Zynerba will review the trial design and protocol for the new trial through a Type C meeting and expects to initiate the pivotal trial before the end of 2021. The new trial will test Zygel in the subgroup of FXS patients.
  • The Company’s development plan for Zygel in other indications includes:
  • Developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE): Zynerba expects to finalize target syndrome selection in 2021 in one or more DEE syndromes.
  • 22q11.2 deletion syndrome (22q): Recruitment expected to resume for the 14-week Phase 2 INSPIRE trial in children and adolescents with genetically confirmed 22q once COVID-19-related restrictions in Australia are eased.
  • Autism spectrum disorder (ASD): In H1 2021, Zynerba intends to discuss data supporting the potential efficacy of Zygel in ASD, including the results of the Phase 2 BRIGHT trial in children and adolescents with moderate-to-severe ASD with the FDA to determine the regulatory path forward.
  • In June 2020, ZYNE reported unsuccessful results from Phase 2/3 clinical trial, CONNECT-FX, evaluating Zygel in children and adolescents with FXS.
  • Shares down 10% premarket.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.