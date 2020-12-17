Zynerba expects to launch new Zygel trial before end of 2021, shares down 10%
Dec. 17, 2020 8:36 AM ETZynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ZYNE)ZYNEBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) provides an update on the FDA meeting regarding its Fragile X syndrome (FXS) program. FXS is a genetic disorder characterized by mild-to-moderate intellectual disability.
- The Company plans to conduct a double-blind, placebo-controlled trial in patients with FXS who have a highly methylated FMR1 gene to confirm the positive results observed in this population of responders in the CONNECT-FX trial.
- In H1 2021, Zynerba will review the trial design and protocol for the new trial through a Type C meeting and expects to initiate the pivotal trial before the end of 2021. The new trial will test Zygel in the subgroup of FXS patients.
- The Company’s development plan for Zygel in other indications includes:
- Developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE): Zynerba expects to finalize target syndrome selection in 2021 in one or more DEE syndromes.
- 22q11.2 deletion syndrome (22q): Recruitment expected to resume for the 14-week Phase 2 INSPIRE trial in children and adolescents with genetically confirmed 22q once COVID-19-related restrictions in Australia are eased.
- Autism spectrum disorder (ASD): In H1 2021, Zynerba intends to discuss data supporting the potential efficacy of Zygel in ASD, including the results of the Phase 2 BRIGHT trial in children and adolescents with moderate-to-severe ASD with the FDA to determine the regulatory path forward.
- In June 2020, ZYNE reported unsuccessful results from Phase 2/3 clinical trial, CONNECT-FX, evaluating Zygel in children and adolescents with FXS.
- Shares down 10% premarket.