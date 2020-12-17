Contura promoted Andy Eidson as President and CFO
- Contura Energy (NYSE:CTRA) promoted Andy Eidson to president and chief financial officer, effective December 14, 2020. Eidson will continue his existing duties as chief financial officer along with new responsibilities as president.
- Additionally, the board promoted Roger Nicholson to executive vice president, chief administrative officer, general counsel and secretary, and Dan Horn to executive vice president of sales and will become a Section 16 officer of the company, both effective on December 14, 2020.
- Eidson most recently served as executive vice president and chief financial officer for Contura since July 2016.