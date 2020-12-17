Unity and Snap collaborate for extending ad and tech reach

Dec. 17, 2020 8:49 AM ETUnity Software Inc. (U), SNAPU, SNAPBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Unity (NYSE:U) +4.8% PM, and Snap (NYSE:SNAP) +0.81% PM, inked a partnership that extends the reach of Unity's Ads supply to Snapchat advertisers, and brings Snap technology to game developers through Snap Kit.
  • With more than 50% of all mobile games made with Unity, both the companies' advertising and game development integrations fortify reach to the mobile gaming audience, and the discoverability of mobile games, across both platforms.
  • Commencing today, Unity Ads (on both Android and iOS) will be included in the Snap Audience Network.
  • Unity Ads reported 22.9B+ monthly global ad impressions, reaching 2B+ monthly active end-users worldwide; in 2020, mobile ad viewers have converted at higher frequencies, with install conversion rates up by 23%, and mobile gamers installing 84% more apps.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.