Unity and Snap collaborate for extending ad and tech reach
Dec. 17, 2020 8:49 AM ETUnity Software Inc. (U), SNAPU, SNAPBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Unity (NYSE:U) +4.8% PM, and Snap (NYSE:SNAP) +0.81% PM, inked a partnership that extends the reach of Unity's Ads supply to Snapchat advertisers, and brings Snap technology to game developers through Snap Kit.
- With more than 50% of all mobile games made with Unity, both the companies' advertising and game development integrations fortify reach to the mobile gaming audience, and the discoverability of mobile games, across both platforms.
- Commencing today, Unity Ads (on both Android and iOS) will be included in the Snap Audience Network.
- Unity Ads reported 22.9B+ monthly global ad impressions, reaching 2B+ monthly active end-users worldwide; in 2020, mobile ad viewers have converted at higher frequencies, with install conversion rates up by 23%, and mobile gamers installing 84% more apps.