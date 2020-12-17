Drive Shack rallies again as B. Riley points to huge upside
Dec. 17, 2020 8:51 AM ETDrive Shack Inc. (DS)DSBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor8 Comments
- B. Riley Securities updates on a virtual NDR and fireside chat it held with Drive Shack's (NYSE:DS) top management team earlier in the week.
- "We came away from the day impressed with the team's ability to both navigate through the COVID-19 pandemic, manage the balance sheet and cash flow, restart operations in a stronger position and increasingly position the company for accelerated growth after pivoting the focus over to The Puttery concept," says analyst Eric Wold.
- Wold expect "proof of concept" from the first two Puttery locations in the first half of 2021 and continued operational improvements from both the Drive Shack venues and the traditional golf operations to boost investor confidence and aid in required capital raises by the company over the next 12 to 18 months.
- Based off the strong outlook, B Riley boosts 2021 to 2023 estimates on DS and reiterates a Buy rating. The firm also raises its price target on Drive Shack to $5.50 from $4.00 to rep more than 90% upside.
- Shares of Drive Shack are up 5.65% premarket to $2.99 after posting a tidy 15.51% jump yesterday.
- Seeking Alpha author Kingdom Capital is also bullish on Drive Shack, issuing a buy recommendation when shares were below $2.00.