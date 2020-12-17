Pretium Resources reports 'exciting' discovery at Hanging Glacier Zone

Dec. 17, 2020 8:53 AM ETPretium Resources Inc. (PVG)PVGBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) +3.6% pre-market after announcing a discovery at the Hanging Glacier Zone and plans for the company's 2021 exploration programs.
  • "This exciting discovery at Hanging Glacier, only four kilometers from the Brucejack Mine, shows the district-scale potential at Brucejack," President and CEO Jacques Perron says.
  • Two exploration programs are planned for 2021: a definition and expansion program adjacent to the Brucejack Mine infrastructure, and a near-mine exploration program focusing on the new discovery at Hanging Glacier, which is easily accessible from the Brucejack Mine using existing exploration trails.
  • Pretium also says it closed the previously announced sale of the Snowfield property to Seabridge Gold.
  • Pretium is an "interesting turnaround story," with any pullbacks below $11/share as "low-risk buying opportunities," Taylor Dart writes in an analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.