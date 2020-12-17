Pretium Resources reports 'exciting' discovery at Hanging Glacier Zone
Dec. 17, 2020 8:53 AM ETPretium Resources Inc. (PVG)PVGBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) +3.6% pre-market after announcing a discovery at the Hanging Glacier Zone and plans for the company's 2021 exploration programs.
- "This exciting discovery at Hanging Glacier, only four kilometers from the Brucejack Mine, shows the district-scale potential at Brucejack," President and CEO Jacques Perron says.
- Two exploration programs are planned for 2021: a definition and expansion program adjacent to the Brucejack Mine infrastructure, and a near-mine exploration program focusing on the new discovery at Hanging Glacier, which is easily accessible from the Brucejack Mine using existing exploration trails.
- Pretium also says it closed the previously announced sale of the Snowfield property to Seabridge Gold.
- Pretium is an "interesting turnaround story," with any pullbacks below $11/share as "low-risk buying opportunities," Taylor Dart writes in an analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.