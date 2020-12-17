Sellas Life Sciences strengthens balance sheet with addition of $30.5M
Dec. 17, 2020 8:58 AM ETSELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (SLS)SLSBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor2 Comments
- SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) closes it's registered direct offering for net proceeds of ~$14.9M and ~$8.1M from outstanding warrants.
- Improved cash position will support clinical development programs for Galinpepimut-S, its lead late-stage clinical candidate, as well as its next generation heptavalent immunotherapeutic, GPS+, in the Greater China territory.
- Under the terms, SELLAS expects to receive prior to year-end a non-dilutive license fee of $7.5M.
- “We are pleased that we have been able to significantly strengthen our balance sheet with the proceeds from the registered direct offering of common stock and the warrant exercises as well as the expected upfront license fee." commented Angelos Stergiou, MD, ScD h.c., President and CEO.
