Resideo Technologies names new EVP and strategy chief

Dec. 17, 2020 8:58 AM ETResideo Technologies, Inc. (REZI)REZIBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) hires Travis Merrill to join the company in the newly created position of executive vice president, chief strategy and commercial officer, effective Dec. 21, 2020.
  • Merrill most recently served as president of the Commercial Business Unit and chief marketing officer at FLIR Systems. He previously also worked at Samsung Electronics for nearly 8 years, most recently as VP of Samsung's U.S. tablet business
  • "Travis has a proven track record and unique expertise in developing strategy and fostering commercial partnerships to drive focus and growth," says president and CEO Jay Geldmacher.
  • Stock +0.10% PM.
  • Press Release
