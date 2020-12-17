Constellation Brands called a top growth pick for 2021 by Evercore

  • Evercore ISI likes the setup for Outperform-rated Constellation Brands (STZ +1.2%) into 2021.
  • Analyst Robert Ottenstein: "We believe STZ is an attractive GARP play for 2021, despite the 30% appreciation in the stock from late October lows. While volume growth could moderate near-term due to new lockdowns in high-share states like California and Texas, we expect STZ to deliver 7-9% Beer net sales growth in FY2022, 5-6% consolidated organic net sales growth, and ~10% EPS CAGR through FY2024, including dilution from the low-end wine sale. We also believe that STZ’s better than expected earnings resiliency this year, along with the Gallo proceeds, should enable the firm to begin to execute on its $5 billion 4-year capital return commitment in early FY2022. Raise FY2022 EPS from $10.30 to $10.40, FY2023 from $11.50 to $11.75, and PT from $250 to $270 as a result."
  • Editor's note: The GARP referenced is growth at a reasonable price not the Robin Williams character.
  • STZ +1.15% premarket.
  • Evercore follows UBS and Wells Fargo in pitching Constellation as a top beverage industry pick for 2021.
