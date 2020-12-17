Spero Therapeutics names Sath Shukla as CFO

  • Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) appointed 20-years industry veteran Satyavrat (Sath) Shukla, CFA as CFO, effective as of Jan. 4, 2021.
  • "He has extensive strategic and financial expertise, which will be instrumental in helping us to drive corporate growth through the potential commercialization of tebipenem HBr and the clinical advancement of SPR720 and SPR206," CEO Ankit Mahadevia, M.D. commented.
  • Mr. Shukla states, "This is a great time to be joining Spero. With positive Phase 3 data for tebipenem HBr in September 2020 and the recent initiation of the SPR720 Phase 2a trial, Spero is well positioned to realize its clinical, strategic and financial objectives,"
  • Most recently, he served as CFO at Ziopharm Oncology.
