Unum stock rises 7.1% after reinsurance pact on $7.1B closed IDI block
Dec. 17, 2020 9:02 AM ETUnum Group (UNM)UNMBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor10 Comments
- Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) stock climbs 7.1% in premarket trading after company enters a reinsurance agreement for a substantial portion of its Closed Individual Disability Insurance Block business, backed by ~$7.1B in reserves, with a subsidiary of Global Atlantic.
- Global Atlantic's subsidiary will maintain over-collateralized trust accounts for the benefit of each Unum ceding company to secure its obligations under the relevant reinsurance agreement. Unum will continue to provide service and administration for the reinsured IDI business.
- Unum expects to release ~$600M of capital backing the block once the transaction is fully executed.
- As part of the transaction, a subsidiary of Unum will provide a 12-year volatility cover for the active life cohort, which represents ~5% of the total statutory reserves of the IDI block reinsured by Global Atlantic's subsidiary.
- The reinsurance transaction will be completed in two phases. Net considerations to be paid to Global Atlantic's subsidiary at the closing of the first phase is ~$376M, which will be offset by cash tax benefits. The ceding commission for the second phase is subject to adjustment based on the consents actually received. The payment for the volatility cover is also subject to adjustment based on the consents actually received.
- Investor day guidance: During the company's investor day event, Unum said it sees Q4 after-tax adjusted operating EPS of $1.14-$1.24; compares with the average analyst estimate of $1.22.
- Sees 2021 after-tax adjusted operating earnings generally flat with full-year 2020 expectations; note that consensus for UNM 2020 non-GAAP EPS is $4.99 and for 2021 is $5.21.
- Sees H1 2021 trends to mirror those of H2 2020 and H2 2021 trends to begin to rebound to more historical levels of growth and profitability.
- Sees year-end 2021 capital levels exceeding its long-term targets.
- The guidance reflects stabilization after Q3 earnings missed consensus on elevated mortality risks and unemployment levels due to the pandemic.