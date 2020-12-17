LM Funding bags more contracts with new associations
- LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) enters into new contracts with four condominium associations with over 2,885 combined residences to provide funding for potential budget shortfalls resulting from the pandemic driven economic downturn.
- This brings the total doors under contract with active accounts to ~36,000 representing an increase of ~11,000 doors in 2020.
- "Overall, our business growth from new account acquisitions continues to benefit from high unemployment rates caused by the pandemic. As the effects of government stimulus spending wear off, we expect to contract with more associations as well as purchase more accounts from associations currently under contract." said CEO Bruce M. Rodgers.
