ScION Tech Growth I prices $500M IPO, trades today
Dec. 17, 2020 9:12 AM ETScion Tech Growth I (SCOA), SCOAU, SCOAWSCOAUBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Sponsored by an affiliate of ION Investment Group Limited, ScION Tech Growth I (SCOAU) has priced its initial public offering of 50M units at $10/unit.
- Trading commences today on Nasdaq.
- Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary shares and one-third of one warrant to purchase one Class A ordinary shares at $11.50/share.
- Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 7.5M units.
- The company intends to target technology-enabled businesses that offer specific technology solutions, broader technology software and services in the financial services sector.