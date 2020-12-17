Robinhood to pay $65M to settle charges on failing to disclose revenue source
Dec. 17, 2020 9:18 AM ETRobinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD)HOODBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor10 Comments
- Robinhood Financial (RBNHD) agrees to pay $65M to settle charges that it failed to disclose receipt of payments from trading firms for routing customer orders to them and with failing to seek the best reasonably available terms to executive customer orders, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said.
- "Robinhood failed to seek to obtain the best reasonably available terms when executing customers’ orders, causing customers to lose tens of millions of dollars," said Joseph Sansone, Chief of the SEC Enforcement Division’s Market Abuse Unit.
- The settlement comes a day after Massachusetts filed a complaint against the company, known for its easy-to-use trading app, for aggressively marketing trades to inexperienced investors and lacking controls to protect the investors.
- According to the SEC order, Robinhood made misleading statements and omissions in customer communications between 2015 and late 2018 about its revenue source when describing how it makes its money.
- One of Robinhood’s selling points to customers was that trading was "commission free," but due in large part to its unusually high payment for order flow rates, Robinhood customers’ orders were executed at prices that were inferior to other brokers’ prices, the SEC order finds. Still, the fintech claimed that its execution quality matched or beat that of its competitors.
- The order finds that Robinhood provided inferior trade prices that in aggregate deprived customers of $34.1M even after taking into account the savings from not paying a commission.
- In agreeing to the settlement, Robinhood didn't admit or deny the SEC findings. Besides paying a $65M civil penalty, the firm agreed to retain an independent consultant to review its policies and procedures relating to customer communications, payment for order flow, and best execution of customer orders, and to ensure that Robinhood is effectively following those policies and procedures.