GSX Techedu shares fall after downgrade to Neutral by UBS
Dec. 17, 2020 9:18 AM ETGaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU)GOTUBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA27 Comments
- UBS analyst UBS analyst Felix Liu downgraded GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) to Neutral from Buy with a higher price target of $67, up from $47.
- The analyst notes that his prior bullish stance was based on the company's 'leading position' in China's attractive online afterschool tutoring sector as it leveraged its 'competitive star-teacher' model with low customer acquisition cost.
- Liu remains positive on GSX's position, but warns that the customer acquisition costs may be 'difficult to maintain' given the tighter competition for online ad resources that has resulted in rising traffic cost, stating that high online traffic cost may persist in the near-term.
- Shares -1.5% PM