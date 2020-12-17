GSX Techedu shares fall after downgrade to Neutral by UBS

  • UBS analyst UBS analyst Felix Liu downgraded GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) to Neutral from Buy with a higher price target of $67, up from $47.
  • The analyst notes that his prior bullish stance was based on the company's 'leading position' in China's attractive online afterschool tutoring sector as it leveraged its 'competitive star-teacher' model with low customer acquisition cost.
  • Liu remains positive on GSX's position, but warns that the customer acquisition costs may be 'difficult to maintain' given the tighter competition for online ad resources that has resulted in rising traffic cost, stating that high online traffic cost may persist in the near-term.
  • Shares -1.5% PM
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.