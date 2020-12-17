Kontoor Brands' Wrangler reaches China
- Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) announces the launch of Wrangler in China, expanding the brand's international reach.
- Taking a digital-first approach, the company announces the Wrangler's initial product offerings available on Tmall, a leading online retailer in China.
- "Wrangler brand in China, one of the fastest growing consumer markets in the world, is a key step toward that effort. As part of Kontoor Brands, the Wrangler brand is leveraging the collective experience that helped establish Lee as one of the leading denim brands in the Chinese market," says Kontoor Brands president and CEO Scott Baxter.
- Kontoor, a lifestyle apparel company, started trading publicly in May 2019 with a portfolio led by two of the leading iconic consumer brands Wrangler and Lee. The stock price has increased 118.94% in the past 6 months, trading near to its 52-week high.
- Wall Street analysts have assigned "Bullish" rating to the stock, same as SA Authors. However, Quant analysts rate "Neutral".
- "Cracks In Kontoor Brands' Fundamental Widen," writes Piotr Kasprzyk in his article on Seeking Alpha.
