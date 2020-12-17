ADM to stop production of dry lysine in early 2021
- ADM (ADM) announced it will end production of dry lysine in 1H21, focusing solely on customer needs for liquid and encapsulated lysine products.
- "We're seeing good growth from existing and new customers, and we've received great feedback as we've worked closely with producers to transition them to our liquid lysine products and delivery systems, as well as to our innovative new encapsulated lysine products. Simultaneously, market conditions for dry lysine have eroded, as global industry capacity has expanded faster than demand," Pierre Joseph Paoli, president, Feed Ingredients and Additives commented.
- During the year 2020, the company has worked closely with swine and poultry feed producers to transition to liquid lysine through the company's Online Inventory Management System.