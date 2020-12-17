Northern Dynasty to pursue Pebble appeal of Army Corps ruling

  • Northern Dynasty (NAK +6.4%) says it will challenge the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' rejection of its compensatory mitigation plan for the Pebble project, arguing it is "contrary to law, unprecedented in Alaska and unsupported by the administrative record."
  • The company says it is preparing a request for appeal of the Army Corps' Nov. 25 issuance of a negative record of decision for the proposed mine to be submitted in January.
  • The Army Corps issued a finding this summer that Pebble would cause "significant degradation" to aquatic resources in the project area, and on that basis issued mitigation requirements that the Pebble Partnership had to meet.
  • Northern Dynasty "believes the federal agency's demand for in-kind and in-watershed mitigation at very high ratio is unprecedented in Alaska, and contrary to both the USACE's standard practice and a memorandum of agreement reached by the USACE and US Environmental Protection Agency in 2018."
  • The Pebble mine is "on life support" after the permit denial, and an appeal decision now is expected to take place under an unfriendly Biden administration, Elephant Analytics says in a bearish analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.
