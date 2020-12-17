FuboTV stock rallies for second day, +18.3%, after Motley Fool highlight

Dec. 17, 2020 12:18 PM ETfuboTV Inc. (FUBO)FUBOBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor42 Comments
  • Sports-focused streaming service FuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) is putting on another rally, up 18.3%, after a Thursday call-out pick at The Motley Fool.
  • Shares had risen 12% yesterday, to $29.70, after a strong initiation at Wedbush, which set a $40 price target on expectations for continued growth in cord-cutting, cord-shaving, and more and more demographic "cord-nevers."
  • Now the Fool has laid out its reasons to buy: FuboTV is quickly growing its audience in a TV environment where live content is rapidly shifting form traditional linear television toward live TV streaming - and sports has its own moat for live television vs. time-shifted viewing.
  • FuboTV has boosted year-end guidance twice in the past couple of months, the Fool notes, and it's proving to be addictive: Subscribers are streaming an average of 121 hours per month.
  • Seeking Alpha Marketplace author Michael Wiggins De Oliveira is Bullish - noting its fast growth and (on Dec. 8) cheap valuation (just 7x forward sales), while raising questions about long-term profit margin potential.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.