FuboTV stock rallies for second day, +18.3%, after Motley Fool highlight
Dec. 17, 2020 12:18 PM ETfuboTV Inc. (FUBO)FUBOBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor42 Comments
- Sports-focused streaming service FuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) is putting on another rally, up 18.3%, after a Thursday call-out pick at The Motley Fool.
- Shares had risen 12% yesterday, to $29.70, after a strong initiation at Wedbush, which set a $40 price target on expectations for continued growth in cord-cutting, cord-shaving, and more and more demographic "cord-nevers."
- Now the Fool has laid out its reasons to buy: FuboTV is quickly growing its audience in a TV environment where live content is rapidly shifting form traditional linear television toward live TV streaming - and sports has its own moat for live television vs. time-shifted viewing.
- FuboTV has boosted year-end guidance twice in the past couple of months, the Fool notes, and it's proving to be addictive: Subscribers are streaming an average of 121 hours per month.
- Seeking Alpha Marketplace author Michael Wiggins De Oliveira is Bullish - noting its fast growth and (on Dec. 8) cheap valuation (just 7x forward sales), while raising questions about long-term profit margin potential.