Nasdaq, NYSE jockey for dominance in booming year for IPOs
Dec. 17, 2020 12:21 PM ETIntercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE), NDAQNDAQ, ICEBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Nasdaq (NDAQ +0.3%) and the New York Stock Exchange, owned by Intercontinental Exchange (ICE +0.7%) issue dueling press releases, each claiming wins for hosting initial public offerings.
- NYSE claims the title to most global IPO proceeds for 2020, raising a total of $81.8B in 163 transactions during the busiest year on record for IPOs.
- It also lays claim to the biggest IPO of the year — Pershing Square Tontine Holdings — which reflects the surge in special purpose acquisition companies going public during 2020.
- NYSE raised $45.3B in SPAC proceeds in 113 transactions; Goldman says total of 206 SPAC deals this year accounted for 52% of IPO capital raised in the U.S. this year. Goldman's Kostin sees that trend continuing into 2021.
- The exchange also hosted six of the seven largest tech IPOs, including DoorDash and Snowflake, the biggest software IPO in history.
- Meanwhile, Nasdaq (NDAQ +0.3%) welcomed 300 IPOs, raising a total of $77.9B. A total of 179 operating companies listed on Nasdaq inn 2020, representing an 83% win rate in the U.S. market, the exchange said, citing SEC Edgar filings and FactSet data as of Dec. 16, 2020.
- By number of IPOs and proceeds raised, Nasdaq said 2020 was the biggest year for the exchange in the past decade.
- At the end of 2020, companies that listed on Nasdaq with an IPO raised more than any other U.S. exchange, including Airbnb (raised $3.49B), Royalty Pharma, (raised $2.17B), Warner Music Group (raised $1.92B), and Eastern Bankshares (raised $1.79B), Nasdaq said.
- Nasdaq also points out that 21 companies switched their corporate listings from NYSE to Nasdaq and four companies transferred 19 bonds from the NYSE.
- In the SPAC space, NYSE says it led the industry with 63% of SPAC proceeds, including the six largest SPAC IPOs of the year.
- Dwarfed by the wave of SPACs listed in 2020, direct listings also gained increasing interest during the year, NYSE said. It executed direct listings for Palantir and Asana on the same day.
- Looking ahead to next year, SA contributor Michael W. Byrne lists his top three pre-deal SPACs.