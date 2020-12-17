ECS bags $28.8M USMC IT service and support contract
Dec. 17, 2020 12:38 PM ETASGN Incorporated (ASGN)ASGNBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- ECS, a a segment of ASGN (ASGN -0.7%) has won a five-year, $28.8M contract by the United States Marine Corps (USMC) Department of Manpower and Reserve Affairs ((M&RA)).
- ECS will provide M&RA with information technology service and support to efficiently manage and expand their human resources initiatives across all active and reserve members of the USMC.
- “ECS is honored to continue supporting the Manpower and Reserve Affairs mission,” said Luis “CC” Colon-Castro, vice president of mission systems at ECS. “By deploying, securing, and innovating the Marine Corps cloud environments, ECS continues to help our nation’s military solve their most pressing manpower challenges.”