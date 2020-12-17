Olin raised at KeyBanc on epoxy, EDC pricing strength
Dec. 17, 2020 12:43 PM ETOlin Corporation (OLN)OLNBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor7 Comments
- Olin (OLN +6.8%) rips to a new 52-week high after KeyBanc upgrades shares to Overweight from Sector Weight with a $31 price target, saying recent pricing strength in epoxy resin and chlorine derivative EDC is significant enough to more than offset a challenging caustic soda outlook.
- "Our previous measured view of OLN's investment case was based on a weak caustic soda market... [but] eventually, the caustic soda market is likely to rebalance [in 2022], providing a new catalyst" for the stock, KeyBanc's Aleksey Yefremov writes.
- Although Olin's pricing optimization efforts are too early to judge, "a favorable chlorine and epoxy backdrop and OLN's high market shares improve the chances the new strategy will succeed," Yefremov says.
- Olin is "an interesting, reasonably-priced business, [whose] future is most certainly looking up," Daniel Jones writes in an analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.