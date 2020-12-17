Phunware (PHUN) stock surges 29% on more than 11 times normal volume
Dec. 17, 2020 12:44 PM ETPhunware, Inc. (PHUN)PHUNBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) has broken out to a 29% gain, already surpassing 11 times average daily volume, with no particular catalyst at play.
- Shares have reached their highest point in four months.
- The company - a play on mobile app platforms, as it provides a "multiscreen-as-a-service" enterprise cloud platform for mobile devices - may be joining a crowd of recent up-movers tied to more bullish smartphone forecasts.
- And it faces an interesting split in sentiment: Mostly Bullish coverage from those on the Street watching the stock, while its Quant Rating of Very Bearish puts it near the bottom of the 531 stocks in the Application Software industry.