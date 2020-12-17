Darden Restaurants Q2 2021 Earnings Preview

Dec. 17, 2020 1:18 PM ETDarden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI)DRIBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
  • Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Friday, December 18th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.71 (-36.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.69B (-18.0% Y/Y).
  • Analysts expect Comps of -18.3%; and Operating margin of 7.1%.
  • Over the last 2 years, DRI has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 26 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 23 downward.
  • Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors: Get Long Darden Heading Into Earnings
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.