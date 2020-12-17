Darden Restaurants Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Dec. 17, 2020 1:18 PM ETDarden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI)DRIBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Friday, December 18th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.71 (-36.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.69B (-18.0% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect Comps of -18.3%; and Operating margin of 7.1%.
- Over the last 2 years, DRI has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 26 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 23 downward.
