Winnebago Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Dec. 17, 2020 1:20 PM ETWinnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO)WGOBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Winnebago (NYSE:WGO) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Friday, December 18th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.01 (+38.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $752.54M (+27.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, WGO has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward.