Apogee Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Dec. 17, 2020 1:22 PM ETApogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG)APOGBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Apogee (NASDAQ:APOG) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Friday, December 18th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.69 (+21.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $330.84M (-2.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, APOG has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.