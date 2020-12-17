MercadoLibre bull retreats as valuation air gets thin
Dec. 17, 2020 1:23 PM ETMercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI)MELIBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor21 Comments
- BTIG clips its rating on MercadoLibre (MELI +0.5%) to a Neutral rating from Buy on what it says wasn't an easy call given the exemplary execution and business momentum.
- Analyst Marvin Fong: "MELI has had a terrific run returning 192% YTD and 187% Y/Y despite a considerable FX headwind. Macro factors certainly helped as LatAm is expected to be the fastest growing e- commerce continental geography in the world this year with 37% growth in online retail sales. As reference, North American e-commerce is expected to be up 32%. Next year, eMarketer is projecting this growth rate to fall by more than half to a still healthy 16%."
- Still, Fong argues that a wait-and-see approach is warranted with many unknowns for MELI into 2021 and the valuation air getting thin. "MELI shares trade at 16x and 12x our FY21 and FY22 gross billings estimates, which we believe fairly reflects the company's growth prospects," Fong reasons.
- The last six articles on MercadoLibre from Seeking Alpha authors have been bullish and Wall Street still has a consensus bullish vibe. The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on MELI of 3.33 is the 17th highest out of 51 Internet and direct marketing stocks.