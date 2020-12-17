New group of 38 states/territories sues Google for antitrust over search and search ads
Dec. 17, 2020 1:26 PM ETAlphabet Inc. (GOOG)GOOG, GOOGL, FBBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor36 Comments
- Google's third antitrust lawsuit since October has arrived, this time from a bipartisan group of states.
- As expected following yesterday's multistate lawsuit - that one from 10 states with Republican attorneys general - a new group of 38 states and territories led by Colorado is charging Google (GOOG -0.8%, GOOGL -0.9%) with illegally maintaining a monopoly in general search and search ads.
- Those two state lawsuits follow October's landmark Justice Dept. suit against the tech giant over search and search ads; Colorado AG Phil Weiser says his group will file a motion to consolidate their case with DOJ's.
- This latest suit, while also focused on search and search advertising, focuses on different mechanisms used to maintain power than the original DOJ suit does.
- It goes beyond the DOJ case, Weiser says, by looking at how Google allegedly used exclusionary contracts to tie up emerging search channels, like smart speakers.
- Many of these same states in today's action sued Facebook (FB +0.1%) last week, charging it with maintaining an illegal monopoly in personal social networking, and potentially pursuing a breakup of the company's acquisitions of WhatsApp and Instagram.