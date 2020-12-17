American Cannabis announces non-binding LOI for strategic acquisition in Southern Colorado
Dec. 17, 2020 1:56 PM ETAmerican Cannabis Company, Inc. (AMMJ)AMMJBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- American Cannabis (OTCQB:AMMJ +7.2%) executed a non-binding letter of intent to purchase assets of Naturaleaf, a long-standing licensed operator in the Colorado Springs medical cannabis market since 2009.
- Assets include three retail dispensaries located throughout the city and one 10,000 square foot cultivation operation with non-volatile extraction capabilities.
- “We are now underway with the due diligence process and required audit, which we expect to close in Q1 of 2021. This first acquisition will be the catalyst that brings ACC into the fold as licensed cannabis operators, securing a foothold in Colorado as we continue to pursue additional acquisition opportunities nationally,” commented Terry Buffalo, CEO of American Cannabis.