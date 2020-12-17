Build-A-Bear Workshop partners to launch same-day delivery service

  • Build-A-Bear Workshop (BBW +1.3%) announces partnership with Shipt for same-day, last-mile delivery only services.
  • "As Build-A-Bear continues to execute our digital transformation to drive e-commerce revenue, we have continued to look for innovative solutions to fulfill the high level of order demand and deliver our furry friends to our guests. Therefore, we are pleased to partner with Shipt to provide another delivery option that can allow our furry friends to arrive in homes in time for Christmas gift-giving, especially with many areas seeing restrictions on traditional shopping activities," says Build-A-Bear Workshop CEO Sharon Price John.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.