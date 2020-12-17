Build-A-Bear Workshop partners to launch same-day delivery service
Dec. 17, 2020 2:25 PM ETBuild-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (BBW)BBWBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Build-A-Bear Workshop (BBW +1.3%) announces partnership with Shipt for same-day, last-mile delivery only services.
- "As Build-A-Bear continues to execute our digital transformation to drive e-commerce revenue, we have continued to look for innovative solutions to fulfill the high level of order demand and deliver our furry friends to our guests. Therefore, we are pleased to partner with Shipt to provide another delivery option that can allow our furry friends to arrive in homes in time for Christmas gift-giving, especially with many areas seeing restrictions on traditional shopping activities," says Build-A-Bear Workshop CEO Sharon Price John.