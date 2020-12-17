Coca-Cola reduces workforce by 12% in an anticipated move
Dec. 17, 2020 By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Coca-Cola (KO +0.7%) plans to cut about 2,200 jobs, including 1,200 in the U.S, according to The Wall Street Journal.
- The action from Atlanta has been anticipated by analysts.
- The job reduction amounts to about 12% of the company's total workforce and falls in line with cost-cutting measures at the KO with off-premises demand for beverages suffering during the pandemic.
- The WSJ's Jennifer Maloney also reports that the company's North America business unit will be reorganized to coordinate like other units around the world.
